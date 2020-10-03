Previous
this is my spot by samae
Photo 827

this is my spot

After the pelicans all flew away Mr. Heron claimed his spot


thanks for stopping by

still packing and helping my sister move. hope to catch up with you all soon
Pam ace
I love seeing the herons take flight...what amazing wing power. Great catch.
October 3rd, 2020  
Paul ace
Mr. Heron seems to be very much enjoying his solitude. Nice photo and processing.
October 3rd, 2020  
