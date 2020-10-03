Sign up
this is my spot
After the pelicans all flew away Mr. Heron claimed his spot
thanks for stopping by
still packing and helping my sister move. hope to catch up with you all soon
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
sarah
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
heron
heron
Pam
I love seeing the herons take flight...what amazing wing power. Great catch.
October 3rd, 2020
Paul
Mr. Heron seems to be very much enjoying his solitude. Nice photo and processing.
October 3rd, 2020
