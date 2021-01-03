Previous
Sunset for two by samae
Photo 919

Sunset for two

It was a beautiful and warm day today so we took a countryside drive and chased the light .

Thanks for stopping by
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

sarah

ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
251% complete

marlboromaam ace
Very beautiful tones! Love those bare trees.
January 4th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Stunning capture
January 4th, 2021  
