Previous
Next
Eagle family by samae
Photo 923

Eagle family

Once again I was without my long lens, but then I wasn’t expecting to see these beautiful birds. When will I ever learn to always take all my stuff 🙄

See in my extras mom and dad after teenager flew the coop


Many thanks for commenting on my flag photo Yesterday — the world seems upside down right now. We Americans are strong. We will persevere.
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

sarah

ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
252% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pam Knowler ace
Fabulous to see this!
January 7th, 2021  
Carole G ace
Isn't that always the way.
January 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise