Photo 923
Eagle family
Once again I was without my long lens, but then I wasn’t expecting to see these beautiful birds. When will I ever learn to always take all my stuff 🙄
See in my extras mom and dad after teenager flew the coop
Many thanks for commenting on my flag photo Yesterday — the world seems upside down right now. We Americans are strong. We will persevere.
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
sarah
ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
Photo Details
Tags
fledgling
,
immature
,
eagles
Pam Knowler
ace
Fabulous to see this!
January 7th, 2021
Carole G
ace
Isn't that always the way.
January 7th, 2021
