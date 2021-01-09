First shot with my new toy

Just got home so very late uploading. I spent 2 hours or more in the camera store with a mask on...until I could decide which one camera or camera body to get. Hyperventilating because I was buying this and hyperventilating because I was in a mask for that long. LOL We went by an old standby barn on the way home that I have taken many times before. I took my first shot! Do any of you guys shoot this camera ? Do you like it ?

Can’t wait to play with it tomorrow with weather permitting.







Thanks for stopping by... AND Thanks for the number #3 slot on TT wow !!