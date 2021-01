It’s a gray day for Mr Heron

I so love these birds—-



We went out to shoot even though it was very cold and gray today. I am excited to show you what we found in the coming days. So much bird life it was mesmerizing!!! I think I took close to 400 shots - this was the quickest to post.





Thanks for commenting on my new toy ... even though it’s Nikon there’s a lot to learn about my “Zed” mirror less gem



When not watching how to videos tomorrow, I promise I will catch up with your projects.