Previous
Next
Dawn of a new day by samae
Photo 991

Dawn of a new day

We are on our way to get our first COVID vaccination. Thankful we are finally in phase where we are eligible.

Thanks for stopping by
16th March 2021 16th Mar 21

sarah

ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
271% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful!
March 16th, 2021  
Monique ace
This is a beautiful shot ! And that’s good 💪news
March 16th, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
nice way to start the day
March 16th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise