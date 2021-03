NZ7_5426-2

We were so excited to find this eagle's nest way at the top of this sycamore tree along a creek today on our drive. He has more patience than me. We waited probably an hour and half and he never left the nest. 570 shots later and my hands frozen, we gave in first. I will be back.



BOB if you have the time

Thanks for stopping by. Sorry I have gotten behind in commenting. Will try to catch up tomorrow.