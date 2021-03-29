Previous
first time out by samae
first time out

Today Ross got his motorcycle license so he took the harley for a spin or two. Taken out the front door with my phone so I took it into Topaz to make it more interesting.


Many thanks for commenting on my eagle photo yesterday. I hope to show you some more in future...today just got away from me.

Thanks for stopping by.
