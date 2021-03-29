Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1004
first time out
Today Ross got his motorcycle license so he took the harley for a spin or two. Taken out the front door with my phone so I took it into Topaz to make it more interesting.
Many thanks for commenting on my eagle photo yesterday. I hope to show you some more in future...today just got away from me.
Thanks for stopping by.
29th March 2021
29th Mar 21
sarah
ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
1458
photos
172
followers
162
following
275% complete
View this month »
997
998
999
1000
1001
1002
1003
1004
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
29th March 2021 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ride
,
harley
,
motorcycle
,
hubby
