Me and my momma by samae
Photo 1165

Me and my momma

She is telling me something-probably that I have too many pillows on this couch —hence the one in my lap —I don’t know —- love her -she’s my mama —she is 87 -and hung with us all day long —but she is always right


Thank you to my sister who took the pic
6th September 2021 6th Sep 21

sarah

ace
@samae
bkb in the city
Very nice the two of you were able to visit
September 7th, 2021  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Niiiice
September 7th, 2021  
