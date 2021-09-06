Sign up
Me and my momma
She is telling me something-probably that I have too many pillows on this couch —hence the one in my lap —I don’t know —- love her -she’s my mama —she is 87 -and hung with us all day long —but she is always right
Thank you to my sister who took the pic
6th September 2021
6th Sep 21
bkb in the city
Very nice the two of you were able to visit
September 7th, 2021
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Niiiice
September 7th, 2021
