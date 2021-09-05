Sign up
Photo 1164
Prep
We are having family and friends over tomorrow for burgers and brats and all the fixings! -trying to defrost 10# of meat.
Not the most exciting photo but I didn’t want to miss a day
Sorry so lax in commenting we’ve been working for last 2days to whip the place in shape —yes my mom is coming lol —things just kind of got away from us —too busy playing instead of upkeep I guess
I spread 50 bags of mulch-Ross trimmed bushes and trees —I wonder if we will be awake tomorrow to enjoy the party —lol
Thanks for looking in -I will catch up soon
5th September 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Enjoy your day! =)
September 6th, 2021
