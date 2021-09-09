Today hubby and I went to have lunch at the Cafe @ Harbor Village. Harbor Village is a wonderful property just down the road from our house on the shores of Grand Lake.Its a pioneer-era village and history museum with over 100 exhibits, log cabins, and reproduction buildings. They recently re-opened the cafe and it was wonderful. We sat outside and I saw this tractor sitting there. I wish I had gotten up to get closer, but I was too busy shooing away the flies that wanted my Rueben sandwich. Taken with my iPhone.
It also has a fantastic walking trail. I kayak by here all the time.
Next time we will take the puppies and walk the trail and I'll bring my camera.