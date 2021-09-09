Previous
tractor by samae
tractor

Today hubby and I went to have lunch at the Cafe @ Harbor Village. Harbor Village is a wonderful property just down the road from our house on the shores of Grand Lake.Its a pioneer-era village and history museum with over 100 exhibits, log cabins, and reproduction buildings. They recently re-opened the cafe and it was wonderful. We sat outside and I saw this tractor sitting there. I wish I had gotten up to get closer, but I was too busy shooing away the flies that wanted my Rueben sandwich. Taken with my iPhone.

It also has a fantastic walking trail. I kayak by here all the time.

Next time we will take the puppies and walk the trail and I'll bring my camera.


https://har-bervillage.com/ If you are interested

Thanks for comments on my lily photo yesterday.
sarah

@samae
marlboromaam (Mags)
Not a very sexy tractor but, it's got lots of character. =)
September 9th, 2021  
bruni
An oldie for sure. Harbor Village sounds like a nice place to visit. the walking trail will be of interest too.
September 10th, 2021  
Walks @ 7
It does have a great deal of character, very nice capture
September 10th, 2021  
Islandgirl
Neat old tractor!
September 10th, 2021  
Joan Robillard
GOod capture
September 10th, 2021  
KWind
Great old piece!
September 10th, 2021  
