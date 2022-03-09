Previous
Sleeping Beauty by samae
One night while camping in the RV Dori was very cold so she inched her way up in to our bed. First just the front paws with back feet still on the floor. Over time (days) , she eventually snuck all in.

Now it has become an every night event, home or in RV. This amazes me because hubby has always said no to any dog in our bed for years. Guess its official she has him wrapped around her long legs.LOL. good thing we have a king size bed.

thanks for comments on my crocus flowers. It was gone today....maybe the deer are eating them?
9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

Corinne C ace
A great portrait with a soft light. She looks so sweet! You made me smile with the story on how she finally got a space in your bed:-)
March 9th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw ! so sweet in sleep - lovely shot and light ! fav
March 9th, 2022  
