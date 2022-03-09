Sleeping Beauty

One night while camping in the RV Dori was very cold so she inched her way up in to our bed. First just the front paws with back feet still on the floor. Over time (days) , she eventually snuck all in.



Now it has become an every night event, home or in RV. This amazes me because hubby has always said no to any dog in our bed for years. Guess its official she has him wrapped around her long legs.LOL. good thing we have a king size bed.



thanks for comments on my crocus flowers. It was gone today....maybe the deer are eating them?