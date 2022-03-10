Not great photography-it just tasted good

I have to say I love popcorn with just a little salt and I know it sounds weird but its good for you —nutritional yeast sprinkled on top —opposed to butter or Parmesan. I bought a big long handle whirly pop made for the fire pit while we camp, but we have yet to use it. Plus when you have to wash things by hand In the RV I started to rethink this idea—fire pit soot etc.



Then I was introduced to this amazing invention which was new to me. Its a Collapsible bowl -so great for RV’ing and all done in the microwave



I have to say I have never been a big microwave in a bag popcorn fan so this is why I am impressed—guess I have always done it the hard way with whirly pop over gas fire

I Also purchased Amish baby white corn which I had almost forgotten about from our time living in Iowa-the best most tender corn



Yes this was my dinner tonight along side a lovely red 🍷

No need to comment because it’s not a great work of art it just tasted good