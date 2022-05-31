Previous
new blossom by samae
Photo 1347

new blossom

I was working in the garden pulling weeds etc today and a little inspiration hit. Was fun to play with textures on the computer to make it my art.

Thanks for stopping by.
31st May 2022 31st May 22

sarah

ace
@samae
369% complete

Mags ace
Pretty and I love the background!
May 31st, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
May 31st, 2022  
