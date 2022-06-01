Previous
The frogs are back in town by samae
Photo 1348

The frogs are back in town

Just hanging out and the choir is singing a not so lovely song


Thanks for stopping by
sarah

ace
@samae
Mags ace
LOL! Your description is hilarious, but your shot is lovely!
June 2nd, 2022  
jackie edwards ace
I do love a great frog shot and this is one...I do love the great big "Baruuuuump" they make!
June 2nd, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Oh Wow this is lovely especially with the pink waterlily and frog smile!
June 2nd, 2022  
