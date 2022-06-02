Previous
Next
hydrangea by samae
Photo 1349

hydrangea

My friend Linda and I went to the nursery today and bought some flowers. I had in mind a place for these. However, it is all rock so I can't even dig a hole. I will find a place I am sure.

Thanks for looking in.
2nd June 2022 2nd Jun 22

sarah

ace
@samae
369% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise