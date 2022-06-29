Sign up
Photo 1372
Feeding Time
Many thanks for stopping by. I apologize for being behind in commenting I spent the day in very high heat working on my mom’s landscaping and so I’m kinda done for the day
So it was nice to come home to our tranquil pond
29th June 2022
29th Jun 22
sarah
ace
@samae
1372
Tags
pond
,
koi
Islandgirl
ace
Wow lovely pond!
June 30th, 2022
Mags
ace
Soothing place and capture.
June 30th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Nice leading line
June 30th, 2022
