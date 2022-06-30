Sign up
Photo 1373
F-4Phantom
A dear friend of mine asked me to photograph the F4. Display in town. She and her Husband were very instrumental in having the F4 brought to town. The American legion has placed all the flags representing all branches and services
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful capture
June 30th, 2022
jackie edwards
ace
What a wonderful thing to be able to do! Beautiful photo!
June 30th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful tribute and a great capture
June 30th, 2022
Mags
ace
Marvelous capture and so patriotic!
June 30th, 2022
