Previous
Next
F-4Phantom by samae
Photo 1373

F-4Phantom

A dear friend of mine asked me to photograph the F4. Display in town. She and her Husband were very instrumental in having the F4 brought to town. The American legion has placed all the flags representing all branches and services
30th June 2022 30th Jun 22

sarah

ace
@samae
376% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
June 30th, 2022  
jackie edwards ace
What a wonderful thing to be able to do! Beautiful photo!
June 30th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful tribute and a great capture
June 30th, 2022  
Mags ace
Marvelous capture and so patriotic!
June 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise