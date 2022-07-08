Sign up
Photo 1378
Renewed
I renewed my subscription today. Not sure when I started this journey ...Maybe 2017? Time flies when you're having fun.
Such a great place to be.
Thanks for stopping by.
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
4
2
sarah
ace
@samae
1977
photos
165
followers
172
following
377% complete
View this month »
1371
1372
1373
1374
1375
1376
1377
1378
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
8th July 2022 4:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
Milanie
ace
What beautiful processing! Glad you're going to be here a while!!
July 8th, 2022
Linda Godwin
nicely done
July 8th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Well done.
July 8th, 2022
Suzanne
ace
A great painterly effect
July 8th, 2022
