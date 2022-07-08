Previous
Renewed by samae
Photo 1378

Renewed

I renewed my subscription today. Not sure when I started this journey ...Maybe 2017? Time flies when you're having fun.
Such a great place to be.
Thanks for stopping by.
8th July 2022 8th Jul 22

sarah

ace
@samae
377% complete

Milanie ace
What beautiful processing! Glad you're going to be here a while!!
July 8th, 2022  
Linda Godwin
nicely done
July 8th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Well done.
July 8th, 2022  
Suzanne ace
A great painterly effect
July 8th, 2022  
