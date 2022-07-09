Previous
Yummmmm cheese tray by samae
Photo 1379

Yummmmm cheese tray

Yea I know I didn’t get the shot of the lovely selection of cheese from my pov but oh well I was also guarding that precious selection of cheese lol

Worked more on the greenhouse area in the heat today so this is all I have for today … plan to catch up with you in morning

Thanks as always
sarah

ace
@samae
Mags ace
LOL! Cute capture. They always want some people food. =)
July 10th, 2022  
*lynn ace
Nice capture! made me laugh
July 10th, 2022  
