Photo 1379
Yummmmm cheese tray
Yea I know I didn’t get the shot of the lovely selection of cheese from my pov but oh well I was also guarding that precious selection of cheese lol
Worked more on the greenhouse area in the heat today so this is all I have for today … plan to catch up with you in morning
Thanks as always
9th July 2022
9th Jul 22
sarah
ace
@samae
1978
photos
165
followers
172
following
Tags
dori
Mags
ace
LOL! Cute capture. They always want some people food. =)
July 10th, 2022
*lynn
ace
Nice capture! made me laugh
July 10th, 2022
