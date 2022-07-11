Previous
Next
Hidden treasure by samae
Photo 1381

Hidden treasure

I came upon this little church on my morning paddle this morning
I wish I could’ve gotten closer but it was pretty windy today and the water was pretty choppy

Thanks for stopping by
11th July 2022 11th Jul 22

sarah

ace
@samae
378% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Great find and capture
July 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise