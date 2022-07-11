Sign up
Photo 1381
Hidden treasure
I came upon this little church on my morning paddle this morning
I wish I could’ve gotten closer but it was pretty windy today and the water was pretty choppy
Thanks for stopping by
11th July 2022
11th Jul 22
sarah
ace
@samae
1980
photos
165
followers
172
following
378% complete
View this month »
1374
1375
1376
1377
1378
1379
1380
1381
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Tags
lake
,
chapel
,
kayak
gloria jones
ace
Great find and capture
July 11th, 2022
