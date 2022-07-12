Previous
Painted rocks by samae
Painted rocks

We spent most of the day painting the stone patio by the green house. The “paint” is a sealant that gives the stones a wet look and really let’s the color pop! Minus 2-1/2months until this wedding

Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice !
July 12th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great textures.
July 12th, 2022  
