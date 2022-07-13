Previous
Peering over into the pond by samae
Peering over into the pond

Worked outside most of the day so this is all I’ve got for today. Thanks for stopping by
13th July 2022





Mags
A lovely shot! Those fish are so cool.
July 14th, 2022  
Islandgirl
Lovely collection of fish!
July 14th, 2022  
