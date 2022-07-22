Previous
Sweet Corn by samae
Sweet Corn

So very bored with this extreme heat. I tried to find some everyday boring things to photograph today. A bag of sweet corn was sitting on the counter that we bought from farmer's market, so I grabbed my macro lens.

thanks for stopping by
sarah

