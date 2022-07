Iron Goddess of Mercy Tea leaves

This is by far my favorite tea. It is an oolong tea. Before learning the Gongfu method, I thought oolong tea was very bitter. In the Gongfu method, using my gaiwan bowl, the Water is to be heated to 195*F . You steep just for a few seconds and then pour in to the justice bowl to serve. One can enjoy multiple diffusions.





