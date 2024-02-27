Sign up
Previous
212 / 365
2 27 Four Peaks adorned by clouds
We have a had a couple of cloudy days, but no rain.
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
0
0
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
58% complete
Tags
desert
,
cactus
,
clouds
,
mountains
,
saguaro
