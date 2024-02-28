Sign up
213 / 365
213 / 365
2 28 Looking ESE from DC Clubhouse
Went to lunch at the Grill at Desert Canyon Golf Course. Afterward this was one of the views outside.
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
0
0
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
3351
photos
32
followers
35
following
58% complete
206
207
208
209
210
211
212
213
509
2206
212
420
510
2207
421
213
Tags
desert
,
clouds
,
mountains
