Pukeko
We see plenty of these around here but to get up close at Tiritiri was nice. In Feb 24 this bird was quite dark rather than the blue usual plumage.
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
SandraD
@sandradavies
I'm here to make a record of places and scenes that I am involved in and those that make me smile. I don't usually comment...
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
2024
Camera
Pixel 8 Pro
Taken
17th February 2024 2:13pm
birds
,
nz
Delwyn Barnett
ace
I agree - the colouring is quite different to the normal Pukekos. Maybe it was the light?
June 4th, 2024
