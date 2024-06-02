Previous
Pukeko by sandradavies
Pukeko

We see plenty of these around here but to get up close at Tiritiri was nice. In Feb 24 this bird was quite dark rather than the blue usual plumage.
Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
I agree - the colouring is quite different to the normal Pukekos. Maybe it was the light?
June 4th, 2024  
