Herons 15/365 by sandradavies
15 / 365

Herons 15/365

The Lakes symbol is the heron. This sculpture of a heron family watch over the sail covered playground, with the lake in the background.
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

Sandra Davies

@sandradavies
My Canon M50 is new to me December 2019. So far there's too much to learn, to test and challenge my creativity. I'm sure...
