Green is the colour of new growth 16 /365

I was taking a break in my garden today and noticed the crisp apple green colour of the Kaka Beak (Clianthus maximus) leaves. A native plant of New Zealand it was was showing off new growth so I tried to capture it.



No longer on manual mode, playing with dials and ISO and any other buttons using RAW. Good help and research led me to PhotoScape X processing and here is my picture.