Magpie 17/365 by sandradavies
17 / 365

Magpie 17/365

A common magpie stood still long enough for me to capture, yet its mate was a lot quicker and fluttered about nearby. Nature stands still for nothing except this tree.
10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

Sandra Davies

@sandradavies
My Canon M50 is new to me December 2019. So far there's too much to learn, to test and challenge my creativity. I'm sure...
4% complete

