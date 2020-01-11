Previous
Hydrangea 18/365 by sandradavies
18 / 365

Hydrangea 18/365

I took this inside out with my Pixel 2 before buying the Canon M50. I still like it.
11th January 2020 11th Jan 20

Sandra Davies

My Canon M50 is new to me December 2019. So far there's too much to learn, to test and challenge my creativity. I'm sure...
