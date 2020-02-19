Previous
Next
The calming of a sunset by sandradavies
57 / 365

The calming of a sunset

After a long hot and busy day I was driving home to be greeted with this display of fire in the western sky.

Sunsets don't last long and so I stopped to watch and capture it change and dance to rest behind the Kaimai Hills. Peace on earth.
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Sandra Davies

@sandradavies
My Canon M50 is new to me December 2019. So far there's too much to learn, to test and challenge my creativity. I'm sure...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise