58 / 365
Industrial Fire
Our book sorting shift today was cut short, we were asked to leave "right now".
When outside we learnt why. A nearby cement factory tower, due to be demolished, was well ablaze. Smoke and debris was floating toward our building full of lovely books.
Bottom left you can see a ladder with a hose attached, lower right is a gas station sign to a building between us and the fire. No injuries.
20th February 2020
20th Feb 20
1
0
Sandra Davies
@sandradavies
My Canon M50 is new to me December 2019. So far there's too much to learn, to test and challenge my creativity. I'm sure...
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 2
Taken
20th February 2020 11:58am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fire
,
smoke
julia
ace
Oh dear that doesn't look good ... hope all other buildings stay safe..
February 20th, 2020
