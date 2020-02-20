Previous
Industrial Fire by sandradavies
58 / 365

Industrial Fire

Our book sorting shift today was cut short, we were asked to leave "right now".

When outside we learnt why. A nearby cement factory tower, due to be demolished, was well ablaze. Smoke and debris was floating toward our building full of lovely books.

Bottom left you can see a ladder with a hose attached, lower right is a gas station sign to a building between us and the fire. No injuries.
Sandra Davies

julia ace
Oh dear that doesn't look good ... hope all other buildings stay safe..
February 20th, 2020  
