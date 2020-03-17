Previous
Next
The Wharf by sandradavies
84 / 365

The Wharf

The southern view of Maraetai beach posted yesterday in full tide. Once fine sand and boats anchored in the bay. The old family holiday homes all gone on the beach front. The wharf still holds to tradition.

Lovely memories as a teenager here.

17th March 2020 17th Mar 20

Sandra Davies

@sandradavies
My Canon M50 is new to me December 2019. So far there's too much to learn, to test and challenge my creativity. I'm sure...
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Fr1da
I wish I was there !
March 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise