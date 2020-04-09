Sign up
GREEN 2 TeaCosy
My tea cosy with a bee, lady bugs and a mosquito. Thank you for the comments, they are greatly appreciated. I'm in full practice on still life and much prefer nature so playing with many things.
9th April 2020
9th Apr 20
Sandra Davies
April 2020 - Day 100, my personal challenge is to post a picture each day of man made objects found in the house. I’ll use...
Tags
knitting
