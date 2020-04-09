Previous
GREEN 2 TeaCosy by sandradavies
107 / 365

GREEN 2 TeaCosy

My tea cosy with a bee, lady bugs and a mosquito. Thank you for the comments, they are greatly appreciated. I'm in full practice on still life and much prefer nature so playing with many things.
9th April 2020 9th Apr 20

Sandra Davies

@sandradavies
April 2020 - Day 100, my personal challenge is to post a picture each day of man made objects found in the house.
Photo Details

