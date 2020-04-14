Previous
ORANGE Eggs by sandradavies
ORANGE Eggs

Painted by my children years ago I found these in the Easter basket.
14th April 2020 14th Apr 20

Sandra Davies

@sandradavies
April 2020 - Day 100, my personal challenge is to post a picture each day of man made objects found in the house.
