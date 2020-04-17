Previous
BLUE by sandradavies
115 / 365

BLUE

Another child's painted egg on an art image. To continue my month theme of items found in the home in rainbow sequence.
17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

Sandra Davies

April 2020 - Day 100, my personal challenge is to post a picture each day of man made objects found in the house. I’ll use...
Photo Details

