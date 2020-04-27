Previous
RED 5 Knitting by sandradavies
125 / 365

RED 5 Knitting

Into the last week of my man made objects in the rainbow theme. Hopefully this red knitting is a better balance than the earlier colored knitting in the month.

Thanks for the favs comments and feedback, it helps and is very much appreciated.
27th April 2020 27th Apr 20

Sandra Davies

ace
@sandradavies
April 2020 - Day 100, my personal challenge is to post a picture each day of man made objects found in the house. I’ll use...
Photo Details

