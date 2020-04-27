Sign up
125 / 365
RED 5 Knitting
Into the last week of my man made objects in the rainbow theme. Hopefully this red knitting is a better balance than the earlier colored knitting in the month.
Thanks for the favs comments and feedback, it helps and is very much appreciated.
27th April 2020
27th Apr 20
Sandra Davies
ace
@sandradavies
April 2020 - Day 100, my personal challenge is to post a picture each day of man made objects found in the house. I’ll use...
153
photos
24
followers
46
following
34% complete
View this month »
118
119
120
121
122
123
124
125
122
22
23
123
24
124
25
125
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
9th April 2020 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
knitting
