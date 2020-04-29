Previous
Next
YELLOW 5 Autumn by sandradavies
127 / 365

YELLOW 5 Autumn

The final Yellow - these autumn leaves were so yellow as the last of the leaves hung on. I had to slip one earthy natural image in for the month.
29th April 2020 29th Apr 20

Sandra Davies

ace
@sandradavies
April 2020 - Day 100, my personal challenge is to post a picture each day of man made objects found in the house. I’ll use...
34% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
Lovely colour and nicely shaped leaves.
April 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise