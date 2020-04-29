Sign up
127 / 365
YELLOW 5 Autumn
The final Yellow - these autumn leaves were so yellow as the last of the leaves hung on. I had to slip one earthy natural image in for the month.
29th April 2020
29th Apr 20
1
0
Sandra Davies
ace
@sandradavies
April 2020 - Day 100, my personal challenge is to post a picture each day of man made objects found in the house. I’ll use...
157
photos
26
followers
48
following
34% complete
View this month »
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
ace
Lovely colour and nicely shaped leaves.
April 28th, 2020
