134 / 365
Autumn
Not much happening in the garden .... until this cute fun guy was found standing proud ahead of it's shadow in the late afternoon sun.
6th May 2020
6th May 20
Sandra Davies
ace
@sandradavies
April 2020 - Day 100, my personal challenge is to post a picture each day of man made objects found in the house. I’ll use...
36% complete
View this month »
127
128
129
130
131
132
133
134
131
31
132
6
133
7
134
32
3
365
Canon EOS M50
6th May 2020 3:46pm
mushroom
