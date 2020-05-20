Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
148 / 365
Under the autumn trees
Katikati beautiful town north of Tauranga.
20th May 2020
20th May 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I live in the Bay of Plenty New Zealand and happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone are the only cameras I use and...
207
photos
30
followers
56
following
40% complete
View this month »
141
142
143
144
145
146
147
148
Latest from all albums
45
145
146
12
13
147
14
148
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
19th May 2020 2:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close