Tui in a punga frond by sandradavies
173 / 365

Tui in a punga frond

This tui sat and preened itself before joining the dusk chorus. I didn't mind the back side view as it fluffed it's feathers in the cool air. Beautiful colours and my favourite NZ bird.

June20words precious
14th June 2020 14th Jun 20

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
I live in the Bay of Plenty New Zealand
