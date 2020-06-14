Sign up
Tui in a punga frond
This tui sat and preened itself before joining the dusk chorus. I didn't mind the back side view as it fluffed it's feathers in the cool air. Beautiful colours and my favourite NZ bird.
June20words precious
14th June 2020
14th Jun 20
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I live in the Bay of Plenty New Zealand and happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone are the only cameras I use and...
Photo Details
Tags
tui
june20words
punga-tree
