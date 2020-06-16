Previous
Next
Redundant + undulating back yard by sandradavies
175 / 365

Redundant + undulating back yard

An old barn in a paddock close to the road, a perfect creative space not yet realised.
A door ajar june20words
16th June 2020 16th Jun 20

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
I live in the Bay of Plenty New Zealand and happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone are the only cameras I use and...
47% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise