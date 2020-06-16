Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
175 / 365
Redundant + undulating back yard
An old barn in a paddock close to the road, a perfect creative space not yet realised.
A door ajar june20words
16th June 2020
16th Jun 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I live in the Bay of Plenty New Zealand and happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone are the only cameras I use and...
263
photos
34
followers
61
following
47% complete
View this month »
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
175
Latest from all albums
58
172
173
59
174
60
61
175
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
21st May 2020 1:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
barn
,
june20words
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close