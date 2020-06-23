Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
182 / 365
Abstract power pylon
Same day different photo and process. A strong pose doing what, who really understands how these structures and dainty lines work?
23rd June 2020
23rd Jun 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I live in the Bay of Plenty New Zealand and happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone are the only cameras I use and...
279
photos
35
followers
61
following
49% complete
View this month »
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
Latest from all albums
179
65
180
66
30
181
31
182
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
21st May 2020 1:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
power
,
lines
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close