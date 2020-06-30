Sign up
Waitangi Hill
The road from Paihia to Waitangi winds around this tiny hill hugging the beach. There is a large carving painted blue in the rock bank.
30th June 2020
30th Jun 20
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I live in Tauranga, New Zealand and am happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone are the only cameras I use and don't do...
Tags
beach
