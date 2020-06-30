Previous
Next
Waitangi Hill by sandradavies
189 / 365

Waitangi Hill

The road from Paihia to Waitangi winds around this tiny hill hugging the beach. There is a large carving painted blue in the rock bank.
30th June 2020 30th Jun 20

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
I live in Tauranga, New Zealand and am happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone are the only cameras I use and don't do...
51% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise