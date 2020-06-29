Previous
Waitangi by sandradavies
188 / 365

Waitangi

This is Waitangi the place where a significant treaty was signed in 1840 in NZ. The flagstaff with the Norfolk Pine behind and a sea gull floating by is an average image to resemble the average outcomes from that treaty.
29th June 2020 29th Jun 20

SandraD

SandraD ace
My June 365project was based on a 2 day road trip 30 photos driving north. My June time was focused on a long term written project. Job done!
June 28th, 2020  
