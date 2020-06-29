Sign up
Waitangi
This is Waitangi the place where a significant treaty was signed in 1840 in NZ. The flagstaff with the Norfolk Pine behind and a sea gull floating by is an average image to resemble the average outcomes from that treaty.
29th June 2020
29th Jun 20
SandraD
@sandradavies
I live in Tauranga, New Zealand and am happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone are the only cameras I use and don't do...
waitangi
My June 365project was based on a 2 day road trip 30 photos driving north. My June time was focused on a long term written project. Job done!
June 28th, 2020
