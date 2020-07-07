Previous
Next
The essential garden shed by sandradavies
196 / 365

The essential garden shed

This is the outside bathroom at a friends place, it was built out back of the old homestead. When a new house was built and the old one demolished it just remained. Like any great community people come and go and this is often used by visitors.
7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
I live in Tauranga, New Zealand and am happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone are the only cameras I use and don't do...
53% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise