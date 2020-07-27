Previous
Next
Collage Dice 365 by sandradavies
216 / 365

Collage Dice 365

3 6 5 more of the same. These are very tiny die in a box smaller than a match box. I photographed them three times with their own face.
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
I live in Tauranga, New Zealand and am happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone are the only cameras I use and don't do...
59% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise