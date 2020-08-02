Previous
Next
Framing by sandradavies
222 / 365

Framing

The library is framed by the magnolia trees branches at The Elms. It is a small building of one room, built in 1839 complete with full basement as a safe hiding place.
2nd August 2020 2nd Aug 20

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
August 2020: I’m going for the AYWMC August composition. I live in Tauranga, New Zealand and am happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone...
60% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise